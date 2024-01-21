Firefighters Battle Frigid Temps To Douse Ridgefield Blaze

The two-alarm electrical fire ignited in an attic vent at the single-family Shaler Boulevard home at Lancaster Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, responders said.

"They made a great stop," a mutual aid provider said. "It could have been a lot worse, but because of their quick response they were able to knock it down quick."

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Fairview, Leonia and Palisades Park, as well as borough police and EMS.

No injuries were reported.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.