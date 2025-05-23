Firefighter Stole $6.7K From Fire Company In Bergen County: Prosecutor

Adrian Oceguera, of Weehawken, was arrested in Paramus on Thursday, May 22, 2025, following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

On Jan. 6, the office’s Confidential Investigations Unit received information about an alleged theft tied to the Fairview Fire Department.

An investigation revealed a series of unauthorized ATM withdrawals and purchases made between January 2023 and November 2024 from financial accounts connected to the department.

Authorities said Oceguera, a firefighter and treasurer for Tiger Hose Company 1, misappropriated approximately $6,721.00 for personal use.

“It should be noted that the finances involved in the theft were separate from the taxpayer-funded Fairview Fire Department account controlled by the Borough of Fairview,” Musella said.

Oceguera, whose LinkedIn page shows he works as a dispatcher in Englewood, was charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking and disposition (N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a). He was released pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

