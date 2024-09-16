Firefighter Attacked By Bees At Car Wash Among 2 Epi-Pen Saves By Norwood EMS Hours Apart

According to Norwood EMS Chief Christopher Barron, the first call came in just before 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. EMTs were dispatched to the Northvale ShopRite store, where a 47-year-old woman was experiencing an allergic reaction with difficulty breathing.

Responders in the first EMS unit found the woman near the bakery, being cared for by Northvale police officers.

"Upon immediately assessing the patient and recognizing the patient was experiencing a severe allergic reaction, the EMT administered an Epi-Pen which almost immediately began to alleviate the patient's symptoms," Barron said, adding that the patient was taken to a local hospital with paramedics for evaluation.

Then, just after 2:35 p.m., Norwood EMS was called to Soft Cloth Car Wash in Northvale, where a car slid down an embankment, with people trapped inside.

The same line officer from the first call was the previous EMS unit on scene. A second ambulance from Norwood also responded.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the Northvale, Norwood and Harrington Park worked to stabilize the vehicle, which was just feet from falling into the Sparkill Creek. Once the car was stabilized, firefighters removed both patients and treated on scene by Norwood EMS.

While the rescue operations were underway, a firefighter was attacked by a swarm of bees that got under his gear and stung him multiple times on the arm, chest and once in his nose, Barron said.

"After becoming short of breath, the firefighter was removed from the creek and upon assessment by our EMTs, it was determined that he was also experiencing a severe allergic reaction," Barron said.

Norwood EMTs administered an Epi-Pen.

"Again almost immediately, the firefighter began experiencing relief from the Epinephrine and was transported by Norwood EMS to Pascack Valley Medical Center," Barron tells Daily Voice. "While transporting to the hospital, the ambulance was able to rendezvous with an Advanced Life Support Paramedic Unit from Hackensack Meridian Health, who then boarded the ambulance for the remainder of the transport to the hospital."

Barron stressed the importance of Epi-Pens.

"Allergic reactions are serious and can be life-threatening," he said. "Those who are prescribed Epinephrine should carry it at all times. Additionally, under the direction of our Medical Director, Dr. Marc Dreier from Valley Hospital, Norwood EMS carries Epinephrine Auto-Injectors on all of our vehicles for times in which a patient may not have their Epi-Pen with them or they may not be prescribed one.

"Our EMTs are highly trained and practice administering Epinephrine regularly."

Norwood EMS is an entirely volunteer-based organization and is always seeking new members. New volunteers are not required to have any medical training. The organization will provide all necessary training to becoming an EMT or first responder at no cost. New members of Norwood EMS will learn life-saving skills such and will serve their community.

Anyone interested in joining can email join@norwoodems.org.

