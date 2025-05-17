Firefighter, 22, Dies In Central Jersey Motorcycle Crash: Police

East Brunswick police said only that Robert J. Oross, also known as RJ, was involved in a crash with another vehicle at Summerhill Road and Racetrack Road at around 5:16 p.m.

Oross, of Spotswood, was critically injured and pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt and remained at the scene, according to the release.

Patrolman Ryan Welch and Patrolman Gabriel Gausachs of the Traffic Safety Section are leading the investigation. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.

The Spotswood Volunteer Fire Department announced RJ's death on Facebook:

"The department regretfully announces the untimely passing of our friend, brother firefighter, and Second Lieutenant RJ Oross. RJ was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash earlier today. Please keep the entire Oross family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this extremely difficult time. RJ, may you rest in eternal peace, we have it from here brother."

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is urged to contact the East Brunswick Police Department Traffic Safety Section at 732-390-6969 or email TrafficSafety@ebpd.net. Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling 732-4EB-TIPS or emailing tips@ebpd.net

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.