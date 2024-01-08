Fireball (Update): Gas Tanker Flips From One Side Of Route 17 To Other, Dealership Destroyed

A used car dealership and many of its two dozen or so vehicles were destroyed in the five-alarm blaze after the truck and a passenger vehicle collided near the U-turn at the White Castle on the highway's southbound side in Hasbrouck Heights around 5:45 a.m. Jan. 8.

The force flipped the tanker over the divider into the northbound lanes, Fire Chief Mike Greco said at the scene.

(Justin Derevyanik took the photo at the top of this story. See his video below.)

The fast-spreading fire consumed the area, shutting down the entire highway just north of Industrial Avene and triggering a massive response from area companies.

The firefighters kept the flames from also taking the Extra Space Storage facility on Route 17 North.

The building sustained minor heat and smoke damage.

The tanker driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

The highway was reopened in both directions shortly before 10 a.m.

Responders in addition to local agencies included Port Authority police.

