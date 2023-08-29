Overcast 75°

Fire That Destroyed, Damaged Vehicles On Route 46 Lot Deliberately Set By PA Man: Prosecutor

UPDATE: A pre-dawn fire that destroyed some vehicles and damaged others at a used car dealership on Route 46 in Lodi last month was intentionally set by a Pennsylvania man, authorities said.

Three vehicles were engulfed and three others damaged in the overnight fire Sunday, July 30, at MTF Auction on Route 46 in Lodi.
Jerry DeMarco
Jonathan Czyzewski, 37, of Levittown, PA remained held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility in Doylestown pending extradition to Bergen County.

Czyzewski set fire to a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck at MFT Auction off Money Street at 4:40 a.m. July 30, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Flames engulfed the pickup and quickly spread to other vehicles on the lot, the prosecutor said.

Lodi firefighters doused the blaze, which Musella said destroyed or damaged nine vehicles in all, including the truck.

There was no extension into the building and no injuries were reported.

An investigation by detectives from his Major Crimes Unit and Lodi police found Czyzewski to blame, the prosecutor said.

Czyzewski is charged with aggravated arson, arson and criminal mischief.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

