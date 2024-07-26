Fair 65°

Video Shows Fire Ripping Through Fair Lawn Strip Mall, Destroying Zadies Kosher Bake Shop

A fire ripped through a Fair Lawn strip mall home to popular kosher bakery Zadies and other businesses.

 Photo Credit: Nati Burnside (inset)/Zadies Kosher Bake Shop
The Fair Lawn Avenue bakery said the strip mall will be closed for an "undetermined" amount of on Friday morning, July 26, following the overnight blaze. 

Flames can be seen on video below ripping through the roof of the strip mall at the Chandler Drive intersection.

Other stores in the mini mall include Fair Lawn Roadhouse, Regency Cleaners, Green Dragon Asian Cuisine, and more.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck for Zadies, a fourth-generation business.

In 2019, a sedan plowed through the bakery, closing the store for several months.

