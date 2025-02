At 8:48 p.m., Fairfield officers and Fairfield firefighters responded to Camp Lane for the fire, Fairfield police said. All occupants were safely out of the home, police said.

The Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Wayne Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire, police said. A second motor home, garage and shed were also damaged, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.