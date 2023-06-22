Fire Ravages Former Site Of Magical, Musical Christmas Tribute To Late Demarest Mom

Flames blew through the front door and picture window of the home on a bend of Evergreen Place in Demarest near Maple Avenue and close to County Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in under a half-hour.

Two of them were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear serious, responders said.

Some may recognize the home, where a then-young Daniel Eisenberg mounted an annual Christmas lights tribute to his late mom, Elena, who died of a sudden heart attack in 2010.

The 100,000-bulb "Lights On Evergreen" production, programmed in sync with music, raised awareness and funds for the American Heart Association.

After several spectacular Christmases, Eisenberg mounted his final display in 2018. His dad sold the house last year and the family moved, records show.

SEE: Lights Out: Final Year For Demarest Teen's Christmas Display

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.