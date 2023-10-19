Fire Kills Elizabeth Dad Weeks After Discovering Wife's Pregnancy With 2nd Child

Just two weeks ago, Littig found out his wife Stephanie was expecting their second child, joining their 4-year-old son Michael.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist his family in the wake of his death. As of Thursday, Oct. 19, almost $41,000 has been raised.

"Bruno was an incredible father, a loving husband, a wonderful son and caring brother," his brother-in-law Jessie Dos Santos. "To know Bruno was to love him. His kind heart, infectious smile, and his presence lit up every room, every heart and everyone's life."

Luttig was born in Brazil, moving to Newark in 1992, according to his obituary. He attended Wilson Ave School in Newark and Hudson Catholic High School in New Jersey, and spent 20 years working in the logistics industry, his obituary reads.

He is also survived by his mother and father, Ines and Roberto, and his siblings, Julio, Breno and Alisson. A memorial was held on Sunday, Oct. 8 at Galante Funeral Home in Union.

