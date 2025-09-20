Fire Dangers Prompt Recall Of Popular Vapes: What To Know

Arizer Tech issued the recall for about 5,460 of its Solo II vapes, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Sept. 18. Around 2,820 vapes were sold in Canada.

The internal lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. Arizer has received nine reports of overheating, producing smoke, or ejecting material.

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC. The vapes come in Carbon Black and Mystic Blue with serial numbers starting with "M2," etched on the bottom of the device.

The vapes were sold nationwide on Arizer's website, as well as specialty, health and wellness, and adult novelty stores. They were available from June 2024 through July 2025 for about $170.

Consumers should stop using the vaporizers immediately and contact Arizer for a free Solo II MAX replacement. Customers will receive wax to disable the device by inserting it into the charging port before disposing of it at a local hazardous waste or battery recycling facility.

You can learn more about the recall on Arizer's website or by calling 888-291-0521.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.