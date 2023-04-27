‘F***ing C**t’ Slur By Now-Ex ESPN Reporter In Front Of Aaron Judge, Fans Caught On Video

The ”f---ing c—t’ insult that now-former ESPN reporter Marly Rivera hurled at a female freelancer was captured on video and released by TMZ Sports on Thursday.

Aaron Judge was giving autographs and posing for pics with fans at Yankee Stadium on April 18 before a game against the Los Angeles Angels when freelance reporter Ivón Gaete tried to speak with the star slugger.

Gaete was at the game for a piece on Angels star Shohei Ohtani for Tokyo Broadcasting, according to the New York Post.

Rivera, who apparently had set up an interview with Judge, got ticked, witnesses said.

A camera recorded her raising her voice in Spanish and then rolling her eyes and uttering the words in English that would get her fired.

Or as one fan called it: "The last 27 seconds of Marly Rivera's career."

The stunned Gaete asked a nearby camera person if they’d caught it on video.

Gaete — whose husband is MLB Vice President of Communications John Blundell — called out Rivera, who apparently claimed she was talking about someone else.

Rivera had been with ESPN for 13 years, working TV, radio and digital. Although she technically covered Major League Baseball, her emphasis was clearly on the Yankees.

She once said in an interview that kindness was important in a business that “unfortunately is not very kind.”

ESPN announced Rivera’s firing on Wednesday.

Rivera, in turn, deleted her social media pages.

She also reportedly told the Post's Andrew Marchand – who broke the story -- that there were “extenuating circumstances” but that they weren’t an excuse.

However, she came right back with: “I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements."

