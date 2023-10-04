Financial Controller Uses Bogus Bonuses, More To Embezzle $1M From Bergen Biz: Prosecutor

Charles J. Vincent, 62, “used his position as financial controller to divert approximately one million dollars belonging to his employer to his personal control,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

“The theft occurred over an extended period and employed several deliberate methods of diversion,” the prosecutor said. “These included large unauthorized payments to himself disguised as bonuses, as well as payments from company accounts to personal debt obligations.”

Detectives from Musella’s Financial Crimes Unit and Oakland police officers arrested Vincent without incident in the borough on Tuesday.

He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Vincent, who lives off Route 202, is charged with first-degree money laundering, as well as two theft counts, one by deception and the other by “unlawful taking.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.