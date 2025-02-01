Final Spin: NJ Record Shop Closing After Nearly 70 Years

Located at 351 Springfield Ave, Scotti’s has been a staple for music collectors since 1956, when Anthony Scotti established the Summit location. His son, Gary Scotti, later took over the business, continuing the family legacy.

Known for its motto, “All Things Vinyl,” Scotti’s stocked everything from LPs, 45s, turntables, CDs, receivers, and speakers to rock T-shirts, books, posters, vintage memorabilia, and recycled vinyl crafts. On special occasions, customers could even enjoy live music performances inside the shop.

On Friday, Jan. 31, Gary Scotti announced the closure in a heartfelt Facebook post:

"Thank You for the many decades of Friendship and Support, I will miss seeing all the regulars and meeting all the new customers. Special thanks to Susan and Nick and all of the previous employees… Stay Well and Safe, keep the Music Playing."

The news left customers heartbroken.

"Gut punched. Not the way I wanted to end my week," one customer wrote. "Thank you Scotti’s for countless crate digging and growing my collection. Happy retirement!"

Store closing signs now hang in the windows, but before the final farewell, Scotti’s is offering a Retirement Sale—everything is 20% off.

Scotti's has not announced a specific closing date.

