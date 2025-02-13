Final Ride: Paterson Motor Officer Laid To Rest, Honored With Special Sendoff

The department shared powerful images of a solemn police procession, featuring DeSopo's former patrol bike—a touching tribute to his years of service.

DeSopo, who retired in January 2024, tragically lost his life in a snowmobile accident in Pennsylvania on Friday, Feb. 7. He was 55 years old.

Photos captured officers standing at attention, lining the city streets in salute as a black hearse, flanked by Paterson motor officers, carried their fallen brother. Another poignant image showed his patrol bike being trailered—his final ride, escorted with honor.

DeSopo's passing reverberated through the law enforcement community and beyond, leaving a profound impact across the country.

"The heartache of this tragic loss stretches all the way to Iowa," Tami Richardson Bremer commented on the PPD's post announcing DeSopo's passing. "There's no words to describe the kind of person Anthony was, or what he meant to every life he touched. RIP dear friend, you are so loved and will be missed by so many!!!"

Others remembered DeSopo as "a great cop and friend."

DeSopo dedicated 27 years to the Paterson Police Department, retiring in January 2024. His law enforcement career began in community service patrol before advancing to patrolman and later serving as a detective in the narcotics bureau, according to his obituary on the Festa Memorial Funeral Home website.

In addition to his role as a firearms instructor, DeSopo was a member of the PPD's emergency services unit and contributed at the 9/11 site in New York City. He later joined the motorcycle unit as an instructor, eventually becoming a sergeant, his obituary says. In this role, he managed routes for escorts and coordinated logistics for parades, showcasing his leadership and organizational skills.

DeSopo was a dedicated member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club and the St. Michael's Marshals Motorcycle Club, earning multiple citations for his community work, his obituary says.

"We would usually say this with the heaviest of hearts, but in this case, it doesn't quite capture the truth," St. Michael's Marshals said in a tribute to DeSopo. "Our hearts are shattered into countless, unrecognizable pieces by the untimely loss of our brother, Vice President Anthony 'Tripod' Desopo.

"The following words hardly begin to capture the magnitude of Tony for those who knew him. He was larger than the life he lived—truly the best brother anyone could ask for. Always there, offering a helping hand, a listening ear, and maybe even a cigar or a scotch.

"We love you brother and will miss you until the day we get to meet again."

DeSopo was laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum in Totowa, at 11:45 a.m.

Click here for Anthony DeSopo's complete obituary on the Festa Memorial Funeral Home website.

Editor's note: The Pennsylvania State Police report lists two different dates in its incident report, Feb. 7 and Feb. 9. According to Anthony DeSopo’s obituary, the incident occurred on Feb. 7.

