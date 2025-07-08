Video: Hundreds Of Tow Trucks Roll Out To Honor Driver Killed On Route 287

The event, described as a “final ride,” brought more than 400 trucks together at Landing Softball Field. The procession began at 8:30 a.m. and escorted Ortiz to his final resting place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

"Let’s show up, loud and proud — lights on, hearts heavy — united as one towing family to give DJ the sendoff he deserves," wrote Ron & Sons Towing, DJ's former employer.

DanaMarie Swansinger said her father owns an auto repair shop in Manalapan. They made the trip up to Morris County to honor DJ. Some of DanaMarie's video from the event is below.

Ortiz, remembered by many in the towing community as a hard worker with a big heart, was killed last week in a crash on Route 287 while performing roadside duties. His death has reignited calls for drivers to follow New Jersey’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law meant to protect roadside workers.

A funeral service for Ortiz was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 8 at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road in Landing. Burial followed at 11:30 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Chapel Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.