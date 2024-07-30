A Few Clouds 80°

Fight Breaks Out On Glen Rock Basketball Courts Months After Shooting

A boosted police presence was reported at basketball courts at a Glen Rock park following a fight on Tuesday evening, July 30, incident photographer Boyd A. Loving reports.

Police remained at the scene at Wilde Park following the reported fights Tuesday, July 30.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Police were called to the courts at Wilde Park off Maple Avenue around 7 p.m. on reports of a fist fight with a gathering crowd, Loving said. By the time officers got there, one of the two fight participants had apparently left.

Back in May, gunfire erupted on the exact same courts, striking a 23-year-old Paterson man. Arrests in the shooting have yet to be made.

Following Tuesday evening's fights, officers remained at the scene as a precaution, according to Loving.

