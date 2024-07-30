Fight Breaks Out On Glen Rock Basketball Courts Months After Shooting

Police were called to the courts at Wilde Park off Maple Avenue around 7 p.m. on reports of a fist fight with a gathering crowd, Loving said. By the time officers got there, one of the two fight participants had apparently left.

Back in May, gunfire erupted on the exact same courts, striking a 23-year-old Paterson man. Arrests in the shooting have yet to be made.

Following Tuesday evening's fights, officers remained at the scene as a precaution, according to Loving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.