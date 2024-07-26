Fiery Small Plane Crash Kills Pilot, Passenger In Maine After Leaving North Jersey Airport: FAA

A spokesperson for the FAA said the single-engine Cirrus SR22 left Morristown Municipal Airport before it crashed on the approach to Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Maine around 12:25 p.m.

Steve Heckman, Maine-based Trenton Volunteer Fire Chief said the plane crashed at the north end of the airport runway, where it erupted in flames. The Maine DEP responded for a fuel spill after the fire was placed under control.

The identifies of the pilot and passenger have not been publicly released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

