Fiery Deaths Prompt Recall For Millions Of Dehumidifiers: Cpsc

The dehumidifiers were manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China, and were sold under major brand names: Danby, De’Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima, the CPSC explained.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree for a full refund," officials with the CPSC said. "The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard."

The dehumidifiers were sold at AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe’s, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and in Canada, according to CPSC. The machines were also available on Amazon.com and Ebay.com.

They were sold for $110 up to $400 between January 2005 and 2014, officials with CPSC detailed.

This is not the first time some form of recall was announced for Gree dehumidifiers, CPSC first announced a recall in September 2013, updated in October 2013, expanded in January 2014, re-announced in May 2014, and re-announced again in November 2016.

This latest recall is specifically due to a new evaluation that found that the dehumidifier "can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, which can lead to serious injury or death," as stated in the release.

The first death occurred in 2016 in Ohio, followed by another in 2022 in Iowa, and the final two happened in 2022 in Missouri – all of the victims were adults who perished in house fires caused by the dehumidifiers.

The recalled dehumidifiers are 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65, and 70-pint; which are white, beige, gray, or black plastic; and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front, or side of the unit.

The complete list of the recalled dehumidifiers is available here.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately turn off and unplug the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at greedehumidifierrecall.com​ and click on the "Recall" button to receive a refund. Report incidents with recalled dehumidifiers and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

