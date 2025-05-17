Partly Cloudy 67°

Field Trip Ends In DUI Arrest For Charter Bus Driver In NJ, Authorities Say

A charter bus driver was arrested after allegedly appearing impaired while transporting students and chaperones back from a field trip in North Jersey, authorities said.

Police car

Police responded to White Rock Elementary School in Oak Ridge around 6:34 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, where they made contact with Jean Audain, 57, of Spring Valley, NY, identified as the bus driver, Jefferson Police Capt. Robert Bush said.

“After further investigation, officers placed Audain under arrest and conducted further testing for impairment,” Bush said in a release.

The bus had just returned from a field trip with students and chaperones still on board, police said.

Audain was charged with DUI and reckless driving. He was  released on a summons with a future court date. Police said the case remains under investigation and that additional charges are possible.

