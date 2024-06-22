Fentanyl-Dealing Paterson Gangsters Facing Federal Charges, 1 Robbed Mail Carrier, DOJ Says

The gang members, Jazmeir Reyes, a.k.a. Baby Joe, 19, Kyzeik Robinson, a.k.a. Doo Doo, 18, Michael Davis, a.k.a. Baby Three, 27 and Jacim Pitts, 24, operate in North Main and Jefferson Streets in the First Ward of Paterson, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Reyes, Robinson and Davis were all members of the 100K gang while Pitts was a member of So Icey, a gang aligned with 100K, Sellinger said.

In July 2023 in Paterson, Reyes held a mail carrier at gunpoint in an attempt to steal the mail carrier’s arrow key to gain access to mailboxes, Sellinger said.

From August 2023 to April 2024, law enforcement used undercover officers to purchase narcotics form Reyes and the other members and associates of 100k and seized in excess of 100 grams of fentanyl as well as quantities of heroin and cocaine, Sellinger said.

The four men were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine while Reyes was also charged for the robbery of the mailman, Sellinger said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.