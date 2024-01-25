Female Driver Gravely Injured, Criminal Investigation Follows Teaneck Crash Involving Teens

Two Bogota High School students who were in the other car were being interviewed by detectives, sources said, as part of what Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed is a criminal investigation by his Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Teaneck police.

The young male driver appeared to have been speeding before the crash at Sherman and Palmer avenues at 7:52 a.m. Jan. 25 sent the victim's car into a nearby house, witnesses told police.

The teens apparently were headed to school, a law enforcement source said.

The other driver -- initially said to be in her 40s -- was extricated by firefighters and rushed in grave condition to Hackensack University Medical Center, where responders said she was on life support.

The teens weren't seriously injured, they said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.