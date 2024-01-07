Fog/Mist 34°

Feds: Soon-To-Be Deportee Sucker-Punches NJ ICE Agent

A Bulgarian national who was being kicked out of the U.S. sucker-punched an ICE officer at the agency's detention center in Elizabeth, authorities charged.

Vasil Petrov, 40, was in the process of being deported when he hauled off on the ICE officer at the federal immigration detention center in Elizabeth.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

 Photo Credit: ice.gov
Vasil Petrov, 40, connected with the officer's chin with a closed fist -- and without being provoked -- at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Dec. 27, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

A struggle ensued, lasting about two minutes, before the officer, fellow officers and other employees subdued Petrov.

The officer needed stitches to close a cut, the U.S. attorney said.

Petrov was charged with assaulting a federal officer. He remains detained pending removal from the country.

ICE officers were preparing to put Petrov on a plane when the assault occurred, authorities said.

They didn't specify what led to the deportation in the first place.

