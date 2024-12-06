Feds Issue Order For National Milk Testing To Monitor Bird Flu

The order requires all producers of raw, unpasteurized milk across the US to provide samples for testing as part of a broad initiative to prevent the spread of bird flu from potentially infected dairy cattle to humans.

The move follows recent detections of the virus in dairy herds in several states, underscoring the importance of controlling outbreaks at the source.

While pasteurization effectively eliminates pathogens like H5N1, raw milk has surged in popularity among some consumers, prompting the USDA to address the associated risks. E

Early testing efforts will begin in states with high production levels, including California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

This action builds on previous federal measures, such as mandatory testing of dairy cattle before interstate movement.

The USDA emphasized that these measures are necessary to protect public health, livestock, and the integrity of the nation’s dairy supply.

“This proactive approach ensures a safer food system for everyone,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a statement. “Consumers can be confident we’re taking steps to prevent and contain any potential health risks.”

Testing is due to start on Monday, Dec. 16.

This new order does not override or supersede the USDA’s Federal Order from April, which still requires the mandatory testing of lactating dairy cows prior to interstate shipment and requires that all privately owned laboratories and state veterinarians report positive test results connected with those tests.

