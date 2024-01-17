Federal Scrooges Nix Humorous NJ Holiday Highway Signs

Saying that some video highway signs distract drivers — including those humorous holiday signs seen in New Jersey — the Federal Highway Administration has proposed new limits on their use.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has shared clever (well, they thought) speed, texting and drunk driving signs in the holiday spirit across the state for years.

Even Gov. Phil Murphy got in on the fun, sharing photos of them in a tweet, Daily Voice reported.

State highway signs have included, "Ho Ho Ho Please Drive Slow," "Only Rudolph Should Be Lit Drive High Get DUI," and "Text And Drive Automatic Naughty List."

But the federal government put coal in New Jersey's and other states' stockings saying some of the signs are too long, distracting and confusing in newly proposed rules.

“Driver information overload” and “comprehension” were some reasons given in a proposed revision of the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices, a document that addresses "changeable messages signs."

The feds say they aren't banning the signs altogether as long as they are "clear and direct."

The state Department of Transportation was not immediately available for comment.

