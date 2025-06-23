Federal Officials Warn Sleeper Cell Threat In US 'Never Been Higher'

Sleeper cells are spies or terrorists who remain inactive in the US or other Western nations until ordered to act. Intelligence officials say Iran has long relied on this tactic to advance plots against foreign targets.

A memo sent Saturday, June 21 by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott, obtained by NewsNation and also reported by sister outlet The Hill, states that “thousands of Iranian nationals have been documented entering the United States illegally and countless more were likely in the known and unknown got-a-ways.”

“Though we have not received any specific credible threats to share with you all currently, the threat of sleeper cells or sympathizers acting on their own, or at the behest of Iran has never been higher,” Scott added.

The memo also urged CBP personnel to remain “vigilant.”

The Department of Homeland Security issued a similar warning, stating that Iran remains the primary sponsor of terrorism and continues to target current and former US officials.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.