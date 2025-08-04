Federal Judge’s Signature Forged By Lawyer To Trick Client— Twice: DOJ

Michael Brandon Cohen, 41, of Hollidaysburg, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday, July 25, 2025, to two counts of forging the signature of U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti on Tuesday, July 29.

In 2022, Cohen told a client he had filed a lawsuit against a healthcare company in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania — but no lawsuit was ever filed.

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 — and again on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 — Cohen sent the client forged court orders that appeared to be issued by Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann. The documents awarded the client monetary sanctions and fees and bore what looked like the judge’s electronic signature. In reality, Judge Brann had not issued or authorized the orders — Cohen forged them in an attempt to make the case appear legitimate.

Cohen was disbarred on consent by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

His sentencing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, or both — though the final sentence will be based on federal guidelines and his prior criminal history, if any.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation led the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carl J. Spindler and Mark V. Gurzo are prosecuting the case.

