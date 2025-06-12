Fair 82°

Federal Judge Orders Trump To Return Control Of California National Guard To Governor

A federal judge has mandated that President Trump return control of the California National Guard in Los Angeles to Gov. Gavin Newsom effective Friday, June 13 at noon West Coast time amid a wave of protests after ICE raids.

President Donald Trump, California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/The White House/Wikipedia via Bureau of Reclamation
The restraining order, issued by District Judge Charles R. Breyer, was announced late Thursday, June 12, and stated that the president  unlawfully federalized the National Guard members.

It serves as a significant rebuke to Trump’s attempt to station 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles, a decision that has sparked nearly a week of political turmoil and widespread protests across the nation.

The order does not address deployment of 700 Marines in LA.

In his ruling, Breyer dismissed part of the Trump administration’s justification for mobilizing the National Guard, asserting that “the protests in Los Angeles fall far short of ‘rebellion.’ ” 

