'Fearful' NJ Attacker Sentenced In Golf Club Beatdown That Left PA Victim With Brain Injury

Aiven Rosario, 26, of the 100 block of Park Avenue in East Orange, was sentenced to up to nine years in prison in connection with the March 6 attack in Lancaster County, PA, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

Rosario followed the woman into a parking lot in the 1400 block of Millport Road, West Lampeter Township around 9:52 p.m. on March 6, as detailed in the release from the Lancaster County District Attorney.

"The golf club Rosario used to smash the victim’s car window broke and struck the victim in the head during the assault," Adams explained. "The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been in treatment since the incident."

During the assault, Roasio claimed that the victim and her boyfriend, who was in the car with her, "cut off his and his mother’s vehicles," as stated in the release,

In addition to the brain injury, the victim assaulted by Rosario continues to suffer "from various physical and mental ailments and work difficulties,” Adams said.

Rosario was convicted of two counts of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to his court docket.

During the sentencing hearing Rosario took the opportunity to apologize to the woman he attacked and then claimed "he was acting out of fear," as stated in the release.

“I don’t think what you did what you did out of fear,” Judge Jeff Conrad responded. “I think you did what you did out of anger.”

Assistant District Attorney Kyle argued for a sentence of seven-and-a-half to 32 years in prison "to hold the defendant responsible, protect the Commonwealth, and ensure the safety of society."

Ultimately, Rosario was sentenced to a four-and-a-half to nine-year prison term, two years of probation, and was ordered to pay $34,992 in restitution by Judge Conrad on Oct. 6, court records show.

A petition utilizing Pennsylvania's Post Conviction Relief Act was filed on Monday, Oct. 16.

The Pennsylvania General Assembly's rules on the Act are listed here under Title 42, Chapter 95: Post-Trial Matters.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.