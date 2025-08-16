FDA Says Certain Cookware Could Pose Lead Hazard: What To Know

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that some imported aluminum, brass, and aluminum-alloy cookware sold in the US has been found to release lead during cooking. This poses a potential health hazard.

The agency said the problem involves products made from alloys known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium.

Among the flagged products is a line of pots labeled “Kadai/Karahi Tiger White,” sold at Mannan Supermarket in Jamaica, Queens.

The cookware was manufactured in India by Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd.

The FDA said it has been unable to identify a responsible distributor, meaning the product could still be available on store shelves.

The agency advises consumers to check their homes for the cookware and throw it away immediately. Officials caution against donating or refurbishing the pots, warning they should not be used for cooking or food storage.

Lead exposure poses health risks to people of all ages but is especially dangerous for children, infants, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.

Even low levels of exposure can cause developmental problems, learning difficulties, and behavioral changes. Higher exposure may lead to fatigue, stomach pain, vomiting, and neurological effects.

Retailers and distributors are also instructed to halt sales of the cookware and ensure their products comply with FDA safety standards. Regulators said surveillance is ongoing and more products may be added to the alert as testing continues.

Consumers with questions can contact the FDA at premarkt@fda.hhs.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.