FCC Clears Paramount-Skydance Deal, Critics Slam 'Cowardly Capitulation' To Trump

The FCC cleared the deal in a 2-1 partisan vote on Thursday, July 24, officially creating the Paramount Skydance Corporation. The approval comes about three weeks after Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit from Trump that many legal experts called frivolous.

In approving the deal, the FCC said Skydance has committed to what the two Republican commissioners consider to be "unbiased journalism."

"Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly," wrote FCC chair and Trump appointee Brendan Carr. "It is time for a change. That is why I welcome Skydance's commitment to make significant changes at the once storied CBS broadcast network. In particular, Skydance has made written commitments to ensure that the new company's programming embodies a diversity of viewpoints from across the political and ideological spectrum."

Anna Gomez, the lone Democratic commissioner, wrote a scathing dissent, saying the merger will allow Trump to "further erode press freedom."

"I cannot support this order approving this transaction in light of the payout and other troubling concessions Paramount made to settle a baseless lawsuit," Gomez said. "After months of cowardly capitulation to this administration, Paramount finally got what it wanted. Unfortunately, it is the American public who will ultimately pay the price for its actions."

Skydance, backed by the son of Trump ally and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, has agreed to have an ombudsman for at least two years to evaluate bias complaints and report to Paramount's president. The media company also won't allow any initiatives at Paramount that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, which are common targets of the Trump administration.

In the deal, Skydance will also invest $1.5 billion into Paramount, funding CBS's national operations and local affiliates.

"These commitments, if implemented, would enable CBS to operate in the public interest and focus on fair, unbiased, and fact-based coverage," Carr said. "Doing so would begin the process of earning back Americans' trust."

Gomez says the Trump administration isn't done with its "assault" on the First Amendment.

"In fact, it may only be beginning," she said. "The Paramount payout and this reckless approval have emboldened those who believe the government can — and should — abuse its power to extract financial and ideological concessions, demand favored treatment, and secure positive media coverage. It is a dark chapter in a long and growing record of abuse that threatens press freedom in this country."

The deal's approval follows the settlement in Trump's lawsuit stemming from his complaints about a "60 Minutes" interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris just weeks before the 2024 election. Trump claimed his Democratic rival's answers were deceptively altered, but CBS said her interview was edited in a routine manner that's constantly seen in broadcast TV news reporting.

Bill Owens, the news magazine show's longtime executive producer, resigned in April over CBS's handling of Trump's lawsuit. The Long Island native said he could no longer run 60 Minutes independently.

Paramount has said the settlement doesn't include an apology or any admission of wrongdoing. The company also denied that it settled the case to gain FCC approval.

Some of Paramount's biggest stars and shows have heavily criticized their corporate bosses. Just one day before the FCC's approval, "South Park" sharply lampooned Paramount and the broader media industry for its moves to gain favor with Trump in his second term.

A cartoon version of Trump in the Comedy Central show made constant threats to sue people, while a digitally created commercial showed him wandering through a desert naked. The Trump cartoon character also tried several times to have sex with Satan, a clear reference to Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's portrayal on the show in its earlier years.

The White House said South Park was a "fourth-rate show," despite creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker getting a $1.5 billion streaming deal from Paramount just hours before the Trump episode aired.

"This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Variety.

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert has called Paramount's deal with Trump a "bribe" and told the President to "go f*** yourself." CBS canceled the iconic late-night program earlier in July, another move seen by critics as appeasement of Trump.

Another Comedy Central pillar, "The Daily Show," has also blasted Paramount. On Monday, July 21, legendary host Jon Stewart said the settlement is an example of "fear and precompliance that is gripping all of America's institutions" under Trump.

After the announcement of his former show's end in May 2026, David Letterman said, "You can't spell CBS without BS," in the caption of a YouTube video showing the many times he insulted the network. John Oliver, a Daily Show alum who now hosts HBO's "Last Week Tonight," said the decision to end The Late Show was "incredibly sad," but added that he believes Colbert "will not stop" his brand of satirical comedy.

The Writers Guild of America has urged New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate whether Paramount violated media freedom laws in its settlement with Trump.

