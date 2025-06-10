FBI Says Don’t Answer If You Get This Call

Scammers across the country are impersonating federal authorities and spoofing legitimate government phone numbers in a rising wave of fraud, authorities say.

Victims are being told they face immediate arrest unless they send money via prepaid gift cards, wire transfers, cash, or cryptocurrency. The threats are fake, but the financial losses are very real.

Here’s how the scam works:

Caller ID spoofing — Scammers manipulate phone numbers so it looks like the call is coming from a real FBI or government line.

Impersonation and threats — The scammer claims to be a federal agent and says the target is under investigation or faces imminent arrest.

Payment demand — The fraudster pressures the victim to pay up fast, often using gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or even mailing cash.

What to do:

Hang up immediately if you get a call like this.

Never share personal info like your Social Security number or bank details over the phone.

Report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Notify your bank or credit card company right away.

Contact local law enforcement and keep records of all transactions and communication.

Reminder: The FBI does not call people to demand money, ever.

