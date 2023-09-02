Fair 78°

FBI Seizes Passenger On Newark-Bound Plane For Fondling Female Passenger

An 18-year-old airline passenger was arrested by the FBI for touching a woman's groin and leg after changing his seat to sit next to her during a flight from L.A. to Newark, federal authorities said.

Federal authorities charged the 18-year-old male passenger with abusive sexual contact on an airplane.
Jerry DeMarco
A U.S. District Court magistrate judge released Hasan Naser Hussain Alenezi of Kuwait on an unsecured bond -- with home detention and a GPS ankle bracelet -- following an initial appearance in federal court in Newark on Friday, Sept. 1.

"While on a Nov. 27, 2022, flight from Los Angeles, California, to Newark, Alenezi sat next to a female passenger, who was seated next to the window, instead of sitting in his assigned seat," U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger said.

Alenezi, whom the woman didn't know, "repeatedly touched her groin and leg without her permission," the U.S. attorney said.

Federal authorities charged him with abusive sexual contact on an airplane.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the prosecution, which is being led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny Chung of his Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force in Newark.

