FBI Seizes Jersey Shore Man Accused Of Enticing Kids Into Making, Sending Sex Videos

A federal judge in Trenton ordered Daniel Nilla, 35, Brick, held following his arrest by the FBI, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said on Friday, Aug. 4.

Nilla received "images and videos containing child exploitation material from five minor victims" he communicated with on an instant messenger app, the U.S. attorney said.

"Nilla induced at least two of those minor victims to send him images and videos of themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct," Sellinger added.

Nilla, who was married in October 2021, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receipt of child pornography, he said.Sellinger credited special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Newark Field Office with the investigation.He also thanked special agents of the FBI's Kansas City, Kansas Division, and the City of Edwardsville Police Department, also in Kansas.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Super Pitts of Sellinger's Criminal Division in Trenton.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.