FBI, Prosecutor Probe Bergen County Bank Robbery, Officials Say

Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning, July 3 in Elmwood Park, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators at the scene of a bank robbery (file photo).

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Detectives from the Prosecutor's Special Investigations Squad responded to the scene along with Elmwood Park Police, the FBI, and several neighboring departments, according to Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer.

Additional support was provided by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

Angermeyer said, “The preliminary investigation is just underway, and no additional details are available.”

Authorities did not say where the alleged heist occurred.

Residents and drivers in the area have been asked to follow detours and respect any boundaries set up near the crime scene.

The investigation remains active. This is a developing story.

