FBI Busts Hawthorne Dad On Child Porn Charges

Edward M. O’Hagan, 49, “used one of his email accounts to send video files containing images of child sexual abuse to himself,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

“He also used two email addresses to create accounts on an encrypted file storage platform that was used to upload or create files containing images of child sexual abuse,” the U.S. attorney added.

A U.S. District Court judge in Newark denied O’Hagan’s release on Monday, May 22 and ordered that he remain held pending further court action on charges of possession and transportation of child pornography.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation and thanked Hawthorne police and Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik’s office for their assistance.

