FBI Arrests County Judge, Alleging She Interfered In Immigration Enforcement

FBI agents arrested a judge in the Midwest, accusing her of helping an immigrant avoid detention from federal authorities.

Photo Credit: Ballotpedia
A spokesperson for the US Marshals confirmed that Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan had been taken into custody in Wisconsin, according to the Milwaukee Sentinel.

In a statement posted on social media, FBI Director Kash Patel said, "We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest.

"Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public."

Patel said more information would be "shared soon."

According to the Milwaukee Sentinel report, the 65-year-old Dugan is being charged with felony counts of obstruction.

Dugan has been serving on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court is the largest circuit court in the State of Wisconsin, since 2016.

