Father's Day 2025: Where To Find Deals, Perks, Promotions To Honor Dads

In 2025, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 15. The holiday's origins date back to 1908, when a West Virginia church honored 362 men killed in a coal mine explosion, according to the History Channel.

Two years later, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd helped make Father's Day a statewide holiday in Washington to honor her father, who raised six children by himself after her mother died. However, the day for dads didn't become a national holiday until 1972, 58 years after Mother's Day received the same honor.

While you can check your local favorite businesses to honor the dads in your life, here's a roundup of many regional and national chains also celebrating Father's Day:

BJ's Restaurant & Brewery: Dads get a free limited-edition pint glass while supplies last, according to The Krazy Coupon Lady. Loyalty members can unlock a 20% off VIP discount on future dine-in orders between Tuesday, June 17, and Monday, July 7.

Buca di Beppo: Get a free half-pound "World Famous Meatball" for Dad when dining in on Father's Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Celebrate with 20 traditional wings and fries for $19.99 when you order online or through the Buffalo Wild Wings app.

Burger King: Royal Perks members can buy one Whopper and get one for free on June 15.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: Choose from Spicy Palermo Wings ($14.79), Tuscan-Grilled Lamb T-Bones ($31.49), or Ribeye with Bourbon Butter ($38.99) on their Father's Day menu.

Dave & Buster's: The chain is hosting an arcade team showdown called the "Dad Games." Winning families can score free Dave & Buster's for a year.

Denny's: Save $10 on orders $30+ with the promo code "RADDAD" on Father's Day weekend. You can also get 10% off Father's Day pajamas from Diner Drip and a $5 bonus coupon with every $25 gift card purchase through Wednesday, June 18.

Dunkin': Earn 3x rewards points on donut dozens and Munchkins on Father's Day weekend.

Friendly's: Dads get a $5 off lobster roll bounce-back coupon, redeemable through the end of June.

IHOP: Use the code "IHOP20" to save 20% on your first online pickup or delivery order. One-time use, valid through Monday, June 30.

Krispy Kreme: The chain has special dad-themed doughnuts, including designs with a bow tie and suspenders or plaid. The doughnuts are available in dozens, gift boxes, and some grocery stores.

Paris Baguette: Limited-time cakes include Dad's Favorite Chocolate Mousse, Red Velvet, and Berry Best Dad Trifle Cake.

Raising Cane's: Caniac Club Rewards members get a BOGO Box Combo deal.

Rita's Italian Ice: App users get a $1 small Italian ice with any $1 purchase on June 15. A dollar from every Frozen Lemonade Ice Blender sold through Sunday, June 29, will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Shake Shack: Buy one Double ShackBurger, get one free with code "DADMODE" through Monday, June 16.

Subway: Use code "BOGO50" at checkout for buy one, get one 50% off footlongs on Father's Day weekend.

The Greene Turtle: Dads get a free shareable with the purchase of an entrée on June 15.

Wendy's: Rewards members get BOGO premium sandwiches like the Baconator or Spicy Chicken Sandwich in the app.

White Castle: Score 20% off any order with promo code "WCDAD" during Father's Day weekend.

Wienerschnitzel: Grab a free root beer or Fanta float on June 15 with a coupon.

Many other countries honor fathers on St. Joseph's Day, a traditional Catholic holiday on March 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.