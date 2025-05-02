A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

CT Dad Beats Son, 12, Dead, Threatens To Kill Teen Daughter: Police

A 52-year-old Connecticut man is accused of beating his 12-year-old son to death with a baseball bat—and threatening to kill his teenage daughter next, authorities said.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr.

Photo Credit: Branford Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., of Branford, was charged with murder with special circumstances and attempted murder following the Thursday, May 1, attack. He is being held on $3 million bond, police said.

Officers responded to a home on Hemlock Rock Road around 4 p.m., where they found the body of 12-year-old Anthony P. Esposito, according to Branford Police. Esposito was arrested shortly after during a nearby traffic stop.

In court Friday, prosecutors said Esposito admitted to killing his son for being disrespectful and said he “would do the same” to his 16-year-old daughter if he could find her, according to NBC Connecticut. Authorities said Esposito had earlier pushed the girl down a flight of stairs, but she escaped.

His public defender said Esposito has a history of mental illness and was previously hospitalized, the report said.

Branford school officials said mental health teams were made available Friday to support grieving students and staff.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends, and all those impacted in our community," the Branford Police Department said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE