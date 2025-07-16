Man Killed By NJ Transit Train, Rail Officials Say; Heavy Delays Reported

The man, who has not been identified, was struck by a train at 8 a.m., NJ Transit said. The train departed Trenton at 7:11 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 8:23 a.m. There were no reported injuries to the 800 customer and crew on board.

NJ Transit said rail service is subject to up to 30-minute delays into and out of Penn Station New York.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored system-wide and by PATH at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd St-New York, NJ Transit said.

The incident remains under investigation, NJ Transit said.

