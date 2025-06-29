Fatal Team Activated In Cliffside Park Crash Involving Motorcycle, Prosecutor Says

The collision happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the intersection of Edgewater Road and Anderson Avenue, according to Jeff Angermeyer, Deputy Chief of Detectives for the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Responding officers from the Cliffside Park Police Department requested assistance from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, according to Angermeyer.

“Investigators from the Bergen County Fatal Accident Task Force were activated, responded to the scene, and initiated a joint investigation with the Cliffside Park Police Department into the circumstances of the collision,” Angermeyer said.

The investigation is being led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, under Chief Matthew Finck, and the Cliffside Park Police Department, under Chief Yakup Zoklu.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.