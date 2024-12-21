Fatal Intersection Shooting Lands NJ Man Murder Charge: Prosecutor

Angel Pacheco, 67, is accused of fatally shooting Robert Rogers during an altercation at the intersection of Lakeview and Merselis avenues in Clifton around 11:47 p.m., according to the prosecutor’s office. Pacheco has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police responding to the scene found Rogers with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Investigators determined Rogers had exited his vehicle and approached a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck stopped at a red light. During the altercation with the truck’s driver, identified as Pacheco, Pacheco allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking Rogers, prosecutors said.

Pacheco was arrested without incident, and authorities are seeking his pre-trial detention. A court hearing will be scheduled.

Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison. The weapon charges each carry potential sentences of five to 10 years.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

