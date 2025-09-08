Fatal 3 Vehicle Crash On I-95 Involving NJ, PA Drivers: State Police

Troopers responded to I-95 Northbound at Mile Marker 37.8 in Bensalem Township for a crash into the center median, police said.

A 2008 Ford Fusion, operated by a 65-year-old man from Levittown, Bucks County, struck the center barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

A 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 43-year-old man from Camden, NJ, and a 2005 Nissan 350Z, operated by a 68-year-old man from Philadelphia, were also involved in the crash, investigators said.

The Bucks County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death of the Levittown driver, state police said.

The highway was intermittently closed during the investigation and fully reopened at 9:30 a.m., authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Trevose Patrol Unit with assistance from Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Bensalem Township Police, Bristol Township Police, PENNDOT, and the Bucks County Coroner’s Office

