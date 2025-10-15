Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant Now Leading Strain In US: Look For This Distinct Symptom

The Omicron subvariant XFG, nicknamed Stratus, is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the US. It was first detected in Southeast Asia in January 2025 and spread quickly to account for the majority of cases.

Health officials say Stratus has a higher transmission rate than recent variants. Early evidence points to stronger immune evasion and tighter binding to human cells.

Many who have been infected report a “razor blade throat,” described as a particularly sharp, painful sore throat.

Doctors say this symptom can appear early, sometimes before fever or cough. Common symptoms mirror other recent Omicron waves: sore throat, cough, congestion or runny nose, fatigue, fever or chills, and headache.

If you develop a sudden, severe sore throat, consider testing, especially if you have exposure risks or underlying conditions.

Stratus is a recombinant of two Omicron strains, LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, blending genetic material that can change how the virus behaves.

Mutations in the spike protein can help it dodge antibodies from prior infection and vaccination, increasing the chance of breakthrough infections.

The new genetic mix may let the virus attach to cells more readily, improving its ability to establish infection.

The World Health Organization lists Stratus as a “variant under monitoring” and currently assesses its global public health risk as low.

Experts say there is no evidence that Stratus causes more severe illness than other variants.

