Fair 68°

SHARE

Fashion Mogul's $24.75M Bergen County Mansion Has Glass Floor Overlooking Indoor Pool

Behind the iron gates of 31 Rio Vista Drive sits a $24.75 million French-inspired chateau with stone imported from Jerusalem and design touches pulled straight from the fashion world.

31 Rio Vista Drive
31 Rio Vista Drive Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive
31 Rio Vista Drive Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive

31 Rio Vista Drive

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive&nbsp;

31 Rio Vista Drive 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive

31 Rio Vista Drive

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
Glass-floored bathroom

Glass-floored bathroom

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive
31 Rio Vista Drive Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive&nbsp;

31 Rio Vista Drive 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive
31 Rio Vista Drive Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive
31 Rio Vista Drive Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive
31 Rio Vista Drive Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
31 Rio Vista Drive

31 Rio Vista Drive

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
Attillio and Victoria Adamo

Attillio and Victoria Adamo

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Adamo Group
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The Alpine home is owned by Avraham “Avi” Tahari, co-founder of the Elie Tahari fashion and clothing brand and brother of designer Elie Tahari (which, in 2019, was projected to reach $1 billion in sales).

Built in 2017, the 21,000-square-foot estate is the highest-priced property yet for father-daughter duo Attillio and Victoria Adamo of Serhant New Jersey, featuring eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half baths, with every detail sourced from Israel or Europe.

“Being inside this property feels like you’re transported into another world,” Victoria said. “As soon as you enter the iron gates, you forget where you are.”

The primary suite alone spans 2,600 square feet, with a boutique-style custom closet and a glass-floored bathroom offering a view of the indoor pool below. Outdoors, a 60-foot swimming pool anchors a backyard large enough to host a 250-person wedding. 

The glass centerpiece in the home once fronted designer Elie Tahari’s SoHo store — a nod to the owner’s ties to the brand.

One of the home’s most distinctive features, the Adamos said, is the glass floor in the primary suite that looks down over the indoor pool.

Attillio said the property has drawn one offer so far, with prospective buyers flying in this fall from Dubai, Cyprus, Colorado, and beyond. 

“We’re very proud,” Attillio said. “It’s our highest property yet.”

The home will be unveiled to high-profile clients and top agents on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Click here for the complete listing of 31 Rio Vista Drive.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE