North Jersey Chiropractor Sexually Assaults Patient: Prosecutor

A Fanwood chiropractor is facing prison time for sexually assaulting a patient, authorities said.

Sam Barron

Grant Babbitt, 70, is charged with fourth degree criminal sexual contact on a 30-year-old female patient that occurred in his office on Martine Avenue, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced Thursday, April 27, Daniel said.

Babbitt was charged on Tuesday, April 25 and was released pending his next court appearance in Union County Superior Court on May 25, Daniel said.

Anyone with further information about Babbitt is being urged to contact Fanwood Police Detective Sergeant Phillip Ugone at 908-322-5000. 

