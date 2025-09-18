Fans Overcharged Billions In Massive Ticketmaster Resale Scheme, FTC Says

The Federal Trade Commission announced the lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, in a news release on Thursday, Sept. 18. The companies are accused of using illegal ticket resale tactics, misleading artists and customers.

The complaint claims Ticketmaster allowed brokers to bypass security measures, buy tickets well above stated limits, and then resell them on Ticketmaster's own platform. The FTC says the companies profited from the markups and added fees, which reached as high as 44% of the ticket price.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation's additional fees generated about $16.4 billion from 2019 through 2024.

"American live entertainment is the best in the world and should be accessible to all of us," said FTC chair Andrew Ferguson. "It should not cost an arm and a leg to take the family to a baseball game or attend your favorite musician's show."

In one internal email, a Ticketmaster executive admitted the company "turn[s] a blind eye as a matter of policy" to violations by brokers. A review found just five brokers controlled more than 6,300 Ticketmaster accounts, holding nearly 250,000 tickets for more than 2,500 events.

The FTC also accused Ticketmaster of bait-and-switch tactics, advertising lower ticket prices, then revealing the true cost only at checkout. This happened despite research showing that customers were less likely to buy when shown upfront prices.

Ticketmaster controls more than 80% of major concert venues' primary ticketing and has been expanding its secondary market business, according to the FTC. Consumers spent $82.6 billion on Ticketmaster tickets from 2019 to 2024.

The lawsuit comes as Ticketmaster faces mounting global scrutiny. The company is also under investigation in the United Kingdom over its use of dynamic pricing for tickets to the reunion tour of Britpop band Oasis, CNBC reported.

The Justice Department also filed an antitrust suit in 2024 to break up Live Nation and Ticketmaster, following the widespread issues related to ticket sales for pop star Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

