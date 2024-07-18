Fandango Founder, 64, Takes Fatal Leap From Luxury NYC Hotel: Nypd

Cline, age 64, leaped to his death from the Kimberly Hotel at 145 East 50th Street at approximately 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, a spokesperson for the NYPD said. He was found unconscious at the scene and pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.

Cline's primary address is in Palm Beach, Florida, but they also has homes in New York City and Greenwich, records show.

A venture capitalist who earned his bachelor's from Cornell and his master's from Harvard, Cline founded Fandango in 2000 but left in 2011, according to his LinkedIn page.

He would go on to launch multiple successful companies, including R1 RCM, Accolade, Acumenn, Acumen, Everspring, and more.

He also served as the vice chairman of Bridgewater Associates, an incredibly successful hedge fund, and has served on boards for various companies and organizations across the US, including the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Cline's bio on the Harvard Business School Alumni page says he's married with six children.

