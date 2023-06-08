Family's Popular Burger Restaurant Opens Another Jersey Shore Location

This one will in Ship Bottom on LBI.

Burger 25 has become a family operation as Denise and Steve Vetter's son, Aidan, will co-manage the Ship Bottom location, when it opens on Thursday, June 8.

The restaurant replaces the former Surf Taco at 1915 Long Beach Blvd.

Denise and Steve's daughter, Alexis, also works in the restaurant. They've operated their first restaurant in Toms River for 10 years.

"We feel we have something for everyone," Denise Vetter said.

The eatery serves up 25 different burgers as well as chicken wings, hot dogs, salads and wraps, she said.

Their 25th burger changes every month.

They are known for their shakes including "shakes of the month," she said.

The new completely renovated eatery has 78 seats and will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven-days-a-week.

