NJ Dad Stuck In Dominican Republic After Suffering Severe Head Injury, Family Says

The 50-year-old Secaucus resident hit his head and was rushed to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage that required immediate surgery while vacationing in Punta Cana, according to a fundraiser set up to support him.

Rutigliano's family initially scraped together $25,000 for the surgery, which involved removing parts of his skull. Rutigliano has numerous brain bleeds and may require further surgery that will keep him hospitalized for weeks.

"Guy is the heart of his family, his children, his wife, and all of us who love him," Aimee Bligh, who organized the fundraiser, wrote. "Time is critical, and we need help now more than ever."

Rutigliano's wife, Jennifer, is with him, and is expected to stay in the Dominican Republican for weeks, unable to work and provide for their children back home.

"Our family is doing everything in our power to take care of them and their children, but we cannot do this alone," Bligh wrote. "We are begging for your help — any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference."

As of Thursday, Oct. 16, more than $22,000 has been raised.

